Whitehall eked out a three-stroke win over rival Montague Monday in the North Muskegon jamboree, 172-175, to retain first place overall in the West Michigan Conference.
Local golfers Danny Flanagan of Montague and Landon Griffin of Whitehall tied for medalist honors at the jamboree, each shooting a 40. Nick Fuller was next for the Vikings, tying for fourth place with a 43, and three local players - Kyren Bluhm of Whitehall and Conner Raeth and Kaden Miller of Montague - tied for sixth place with 44s.
Brady Tate closed out Viking scoring with a 45. Owen Raeth and Robert Knapp each had 47s for the Wildcats.