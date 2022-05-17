Whitehall edged Montague by two strokes for the top spot, 172-174, in Monday's West Michigan Conference jamboree at White Lake Golf Course.
The Wildcats' Danny Flanagan was medalist at the jamboree, shooting a 40, but Whitehall's four scorers all placed in the top eight. Landon Griffin scored a 41 and Kyren Bluhm had a 42. Ashton Trnka posted a 44 and Nick Fuller had a 45.
Beyond Flanagan's effort, Montague's scorers also included Robert Knapp with a 43, Owen Raeth with a 45, and Conner Raeth with a 46.