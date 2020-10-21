EAST LANSING — Whitehall finished in 11th place Saturday at the Division 3 state golf finals, played at Michigan State's Forest Akers East course.
The finish equaled the Vikes' performance from 2019, an impressive feat considering that Kenedy Woodring was the only Whitehall golfer to play in both tournaments. Whitehall's score of 371 tied the school's season best.
Whitehall star Karli VanDuinen led the Vikes and earned a top-10 medal, tying for seventh place individually with a 77. She finished just seven shots behind state champ Shannon Kennedy of Marian. VanDuinen sank three birdies in her round.
Woodring, making her third appearance at the state finals (she also played as a freshman in 2017), shot an 84, hitting one birdie.
Also for Whitehall, Katie Ferris posted a 99 and Ava Garcia shot a 111 to round out the scoring. Chloe Essebaggers had her season-best score, shooting a 114.
"Looking forward, we will miss Kenedy and Katie," Whitehall coaches Greg Boughton and Bill Borgman said. "It will be hard to fill their shoes."