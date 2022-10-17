Whitehall finished 12th at last weekend's Division 3 state finals, played at Michigan State's Forest Akers East.
The Vikings got very solid performances throughout the lineup, but Ava Garcia, as usual, led the way. The junior shot a day-one 89 and topped herself with an 85 on day two, finishing 33rd individually with a 174.
Lizbeth Bentz was Whitehall's #2 scorer on day one with a 90, a personal best. She was not quite as effective on day two, shooting a 100, but posted a solid 190 for the tournament.
Grace McDowell put together two solid rounds, with a 94-98-192. Allie Van Antwerp played the best golf of her career, shooting a personal-best 97 on day one and then doing even better on day two, with a 95. Jersey Pierson shot a 105 for the Vikings on day one, and Felicity Dingman stepped in on day two and posted a 108.