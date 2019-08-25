WHITEHALL — Whitehall’s golf team competed in its first big event of the season Wednesday, its home invitational at White Lake Golf Course. The Vikings performed well, taking second place behind Big Rapids with a team score of 390. Montague took third place and shot a total of 416.

Rylee Woodring led area players and had the third-best score overall for the event, shooting an impressive 84. Younger sister Kenedy Woodring was Whitehall’s second scorer with a 93. Sydney Plough chipped in a 101 for Whitehall, and Avery Christensen rounded out Viking scores with a 112.

Orianna Bylsma paced Montague with a 99, one shot ahead of teammate Megan Brown; Bylsma’s score ranked ninth overall at the meet. Katie Unger posted a 108, and Kennedy McDonald had a 109.

Rockets open

up season

Reeths-Puffer competed in two events this week, the two-day Traverse City Invitational and the Forest Hills Central Invitational.

The only players to play in both were the Rockets’ two returners, Abby Fansler and Emma Homfeld. Fansler shot a 188 over the two days in Traverse City, including an impressive 84 on the second day, and Emma Homfeld added a 221.

At the Forest Hills Central meet, Fansler shot a 95 and Homfeld had a 112. Full team results were not reported.

Montague beats

Manistee at home

NEW ERA — Montague’s golf team got its season off to a great start Tuesday by beating Manistee in a dual meet, 188-249.

The 188 was better than any score Montague posted last year, which was remarkable to coach Phil Kerr because the Wildcats graduated two players, Morgan Osborne and Maddy Britton, who are now playing college golf.

“The young girls really stepped up,” Kerr said. “Katie Unger and Gabby Moreau were unfazed in their first Varsity match and Megan Brown and Orianna Bylsma held true in their top two positions.”

Unger, playing in the #4 spot for Montague, actually led the team in scoring with a 46. Bylsma and Brown were one shot behind, each posting scores of 47, and Moreau was the Wildcats’ fourth scorer with a 48.

Vikings defeat

Fremont Monday

FREMONT — Whitehall knocked off Fremont Monday in a dual by an impressive 196-229 score.

Rylee Woodring and Kenedy Woodring paced the Viking players, each posting scores of 45, and Vanessa Christensen wasn’t far behind, shooting a 48. Sydney Plough rounded out the scoring with a 58.