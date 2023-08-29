After taking third place in the opening West Michigan Conference jamboree last week, Whitehall moved up to second Monday at the Holton jamboree, shooting a 181, only five strokes behind Ludington.
Montague placed fifth with a team score of 202, four shots behind fourth-place North Muskegon.
Ava Garcia finished second individually for Whitehall, shooting a 38, including a pair of birdies. Grace McDowell tied for fifth place with a 45, also making two birdies.
Allie Van Antwerp had a 47 and Jersey Pierson a 51 to round out the Vikings' scoring.
Kennedy Johnson paced Montague, shooting a 46. Abby Woller had a 48, Delaney Hopma shot a 53 and Cadence Fox carded a 55.