Whitehall scored its first West Michigan Conference jamboree win of the season Friday at Oakridge, scoring a team total of 157 to beat Ludington by 11 strokes.
Montague also had a strong outing Friday, finishing a season-best third place.
The jamboree was originally scheduled for the previous Monday before being postponed due to rain.
The Vikings' four scorers all finished in the individual top seven, led by Ava Garcia, who shot a 37, just one stroke behind medalist Emma McKinley of Ludington. Garcia scored a birdie on the par-4 seventh hole. Grace McDowell was just one stroke behind Garcia with a 38 and nailed two birdies in the round.
Allie Van Antwerp and Morgan Garcia tied for seventh, each shooting a 41 to round out Whitehall scoring.
For Montague, Kennedy Johnson led the way, tying for fifth place with a 40 and connecting on two birdies in the round. Cadence Fox tied for ninth place, shooting a personal best round of 42. Braylyn Bultema and Abby Woller each shot a 47 to score for the Wildcats.