He's been helping coach in the Whitehall program for 25 years, but this year Bill Borgman takes over the team in full after legendary coach Greg Boughton's retirement.
Borgman takes over a program in transition, as 10 of last year's 17 players were seniors, including Steven Cullen, who earned the boys program's all-time best individual finish at state last spring by taking third place. Evan Mikkelson was a strong #2 player for the Vikings and also graduated.
Four returning letterwinners are back to lead the team, including two regional starters: Seniors Kyren Bluhm and Nick Fuller. Landon Griffin and Ashton Trnka were also back
"Each boy improved last season and has the capability to shoot in the 80s this season," Borgman said of his top quartet.
Brady Tate and Liam Szegda are two of the key new guys to watch. Szegda is a junior and first-time varsity player, but Borgman said he has a "solid swing and background in the game of golf".
Whitehall has won the last three West Michigan Conference titles, so the Vikings are the favorites until someone knocks them off. Borgman is confident in his players, though with cold temperatures early this spring, it's always hard to know for sure until they get some time on the course.
"We have some good quality players from 2021 and some good talent from our freshman class," Borgman said. " As a PGA professional I will be working on the
boys' swings to minimize serious misses and build a solid short game."
The focus will be on the WMC jamborees for Whitehall, although the Vikings will also pay close attention to the results at the Ludington Invitational because the Orioles' home course of Lincoln Hills will also host this year's regional tournament.