Whitehall locked up another West Michigan Conference championship Thursday at the Shelby jamboree, taking first place with a team score of 173.
The Vikings, already holding a 29-stroke lead over rival Montague for the top spot going into play Thursday, secured the title with their performance. Montague placed third at the jamboree with a 185, one shot behind the Norsemen, but hung on to second place in the final standings.
Landon Griffin capped a successful season by shooting a 40 to lead all players and lock up WMC medalist honors for the season. Teammate Brady Tate was right behind him with a 41. Griffin and Tate are two of the five Viking golfers to earn first team all-WMC honors by finishing in the league's top 10.
"It’s great to see Whitehall players playing so well in the jamborees this season," Vikes' coach Bill Borgman said. "Oceana (Golf Club) was a test for all the golfers today as the greens were really fast. There were plenty of three-putts and players having a hard time getting up and down."
Joining Griffin and Tate in the scoring column Thursday for Whitehall were Kyren Bluhm and Nick Fuller, who each shot a 46. Those four scorers and Ashton Trnka all finished in the final top 10 in the conference.
Montague had its struggles Tuesday but still had the #4 and #5 players at the jamboree. Danny Flanagan led the Wildcats with a 43, and Robert Knapp shot a 44.
"Our team struggled overall today on a course that most high school golfers tend to find difficult," Montague coach Brad Tate said. "We had too many penalty strokes and too many putts on fast greens. Our play today was not a fair assessment of how hard we have been working at practice. But golf is not a game that is always going to treat you fairly."
Conner Raeth and Kaden Miller also scored for Montague, shooting a 47 and a 51 respectively. In the final WMC individual standings. Flanagan and Raeth placed in the top 10 to earn all-WMC first team recognition, and Knapp, Miller and Kevin Jager all earned honorable mention by placing among the next five.
"I am very proud of how far they have come this season," Tate said of his team.