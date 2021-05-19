MUSKEGON — Whitehall finished in ninth place last Friday at the Reeths-Puffer Invitational, shooting a team total of 345. The Rockets came in shortly behind Whitehall with a 351.
Steven Cullen led local scorers at the meet with a two-under par 70, taking second place overall. Also for the Vikings, Evan Mikkelson shot an 83 and Nick Fuller and Landon Griffin both shot a 96.
For Reeths-Puffer, Cody Petroski posted a 78, and the other Rocket scorers were Tyler Tallefson (90), Tanner Bonjernoor (95) and Dylan Pannozzo (95).