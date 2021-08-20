NORTON SHORES — Whitehall finished second at Friday's Fruitport Invitational, shooting a team score of 386.
Viking senior Karli VanDuinen earned medalist honors for her second straight meet to start the season, shooting an 84. Ava Garcia's 92 put her in fourth place. Chloe Essebaggers posted a 103 and freshman Grace McDowell shot her best round to date with a 107.
"It was a hot day and the humidity really affected the field of golfers," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said. "Both Coach (Bill) Borgman and I are pleased with the progress that the team has made."