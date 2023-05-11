Whitehall finished second Wednesday in another tight race at the Ludington jamboree, with Montague placing fifth despite coming in only six strokes behind.
The Vikings shot a 177, 15 shots behind winner Manistee, edging Fremont by four strokes for second. Ludington had a 182, leaving Montague in fifth with its 183.
Braedon Bond was the area's top local scorer, tying for third place with a 41. He notched a birdie on the par-4 sixth hole. Corbin Vanderstelt also placed in the individual top 10, carding a 43 to finish seventh.
Landon Griffin and Brady Tate rounded out Viking scoring with a 46 and 47 respectively.
Ben Weesies and Bucky Aney tied for the Montague lead in scoring with identical 45s, and Trevin Silvers and Owen Raeth were just behind, shooting a 46 and a 47 respectively.