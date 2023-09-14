Whitehall took second place out of 12 scoring teams at Wednesday's Montague Invitational, with the host Wildcats earning sixth place.
The Vikings scored 367, finishing 17 strokes behind Traverse City Central, and Montague scored a 402.
Montague also fielded a B team, which placed 12th with a score of 533.
Ava Garcia and Grace McDowell of Whitehall led local players, tying for fourth place overall with scores of 86. Allie Van Antwerp shot a 92, and Morgan Garcia shot a 103.
For the Wildcats, Kennedy Johnson had a 97, and Braylyn Bultema shot a 100. Cadence Fox had a 101 and Abby Woller shot a 104. The Montague B squad's top scorer was Brynlee Kessler with a 122.