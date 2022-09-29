MUSKEGON — Whitehall earned second place Wednesday at the West Michigan Conference golf finals over Montague, although the Wildcats still ended up in second overall in the league due to points accrued through the season.
Montague scored 40 points in the WMC standings this season while Whitehall had 38.
The Vikings came within three shots of toppling WMC champion Ludington Wednesday, shooting a 369. Montague's team score was 379.
The Wildcats' Mackenzie Goudreau led local players with a 77, taking second place overall, just two strokes behind Emma McKinley of Ludington. Goudreau's round was highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole, and she also had a birdie in her round.
Whitehall's Ava Garcia was right behind Goudreau with a 79, placing third. She scored a birdie in her round. Natalie Kellogg took fourth for Montague with an 87.
The difference for Whitehall Wednesday was impressive rounds by the Vikings behind Garcia in the lineup, as three other players broke 100. Lizbeth Bentz shot a 95, earning sixth place overall, and Grace McDowell had a 96 to take seventh. Felicity Dingman rounded out the overall top 10 with a 99.
For Montague, Braylyn Bultema scored for the team with a 107. Abby Woller and Lauren Smith each shot 108s.