Whitehall took second place Thursday at the Fremont jamboree, the final one in West Michigan Conference Lakes action, but settled for third place overall in the league. Montague placed fifth both Thursday and in the final standings.
The Vikings edged Fremont by a stroke, 163-164, for the runner-up spot to Manistee Thursday, but finished 14 strokes behind the Packers for that position in the standings. Montague shot a 184 Thursday.
Landon Griffin and Brady Tate sewed up all-WMC Lakes first team honors for Whitehall by finishing seventh and ninth respectively in the conference; the top 10 receive the award. Whitehall's Corbin Vanderstelt and Montague's Owen Raeth got honorable mention.
In Thursday's play, Liam Szegda led the Vikings with a 38, coming in sixth for the day, and Griffin and Braedon Bond both shot 41s. Tate closed Whitehall scoring with a 42.
For Montague, Raeth shot a 44, followed by Trevin Silvers and Jack Bailey each with a 46. Chris Williams scored a 48.