Whitehall finished third and Montague took fourth Wednesday in the West Michigan Conference's first jamboree of the season, played in Manistee.
The Vikings shot a team total of 196, just eight shots behind first-place Fremont and six behind Ludington. Montague's team score was 205.
Each of the two local squads had a player earn a top-5 finish individually. Ava Garcia tied for second place in the field with a 43 to lead Whitehall, and Cadence Fox paced the Wildcats with a 45, good for fourth place.
Also for Whitehall, Grace McDowell shot a 48, missing a top-5 spot by just one stroke, and Morgan Garcia had a 50. Felicity Dingman rounded out team scoring with a 51.
Braylyn Bultema had a 50 for Montague, with Kennedy Johnson notching a 52 and Abby Woller adding a 57.