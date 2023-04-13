Whitehall finished third behind a dominant performance from Manistee Wednesday at the first West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree of the season. Montague placed fifth.
The Vikings shot a team total of 192, 24 strokes behind the Chippewas. Fremont was second with a 187. Montague edged Oakridge by a stroke for fifth place.
Brady Tate and Landon Griffin led the Vikings and all area players, each shooting a 46 to tie for eighth place individually. Griffin's highlight was a birdie on the par-5 11th hole, his final one of the day, and Tate also scored a birdie, on the par-5 fourth hole. Braedon Bond shot a 49, and Mason Mulnix and Liam Szegda each notched 51s.
For Montague, Chris Williams had a 50, closely followed by Owen Raeth with a 51. Trevin Silvers shot a 55, and Brayden Bultema and Joel Booth tied for the #4 scoring spot with identical 58s.