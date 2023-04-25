The West Michigan Conference Lakes standings continued their shuffle Monday at the Manistee jamboree. Whitehall placed fourth and Montague was sixth, matching their finishes in the first jamboree. The teams had taken third and fifth respectively in the second meet-up.
Also, Fremont won its first jamboree of the season, beating Manistee, winners of the first two, by six strokes.
Whitehall's team score was 187, only 14 strokes behind the Packers, and Montague shot a 206.
Brady Tate was the top local finisher at the meet, posting a 43 to tie for sixth place and lead the Vikings. Tate made a birdie on the par-3 sixth hole. Landon Griffin was the only other top-10 finisher locally, shooting a 46 to tie for ninth. Mason Mulnix and Braedon Bond each had 49s to round out Whitehall scoring.
Joel Booth paced Montague with a 50, followed by Brayden Bultema, Ben Weesies and Owen Raeth, who each shot a 52.