LUDINGTON — Whitehall placed fifth in last Friday's Ludington Invitational golf tournament, shooting a team total of 373. Montague came in 12 strokes behind the Vikings, with a 385.
Reeths-Puffer was scheduled to compete, but results were not reported.
The Wildcats' Drew Collins was the area's top performer, shooting his career-best score of 82. He finished in fourth place individually. Whitehall's Steven Cullen shot an 84.
Also for the Vikings, Evan Mikkelson had a 92, Landon Griffin shot a 95 and Owen Hayes had a 102. For Montague, Kevin Jager shot a 96, Conner Raeth had a 102 and Owen Raeth posted a 105.