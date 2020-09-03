MUSKEGON — Whitehall picked up a dual victory Wednesday against North Muskegon at Lincoln Golf Course, 171-199, in a nine-hole match.
Whitehall's score was 15 strokes better than its best nine-hole score from a year ago, which came at the same course.
Karli VanDuinen again led the Vikings, posting a one-over-par 37, while Kenedy Woodring added a 41, her lowest career score for nine holes. Katie Ferris continued her rapid progress with a 43, her first time breaking 50 for nine holes, and Ava Garcia chipped in a 50 to round out Whitehall's scoring.
"We really didn't know what to expect with a strong wind blowing throughout the match," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said. "It is heartening to see the improvement from the practice tee to the course. They are a fun group to coach."