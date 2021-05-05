MONTAGUE — The White Lake schools took the top two spots Monday at the Montague jamboree, the third West Michigan Conference event of the season.
Whitehall's position was no surprise, as the Vikings shot a 174 to win by 14 shots. Montague leapfrogged North Muskegon into second place with a strong effort in its own right, shooting a 188 to edge the Norse by four shots.
Steven Cullen continued to dominate WMC action and easily earned medalist honors with a 36, seven shots ahead of any other player. Second place went to teammate Kyren Bluhm, who shot a 43. Also for Whitehall, Evan Mikkelson posted a 45 and Owen Hayes shot a 50.
For Montague, Drew Collins led the way with a 44, finishing third in the league. Kaden Miller was right behind him with a 45. Kevin Jager shot a 49 for the Wildcats, and Conner Raeth rounded out the scoring with a 50.