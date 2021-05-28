LUDINGTON — Whitehall completed another West Michigan Conference championship season Monday at Mason County Central, earning first place in all six jamborees. Their team score Monday was an impressive 171.
Vikings' senior Steven Cullen earned league medalist honors for the season, going 3-for-3 for his career in accomplishing that feat. He led all scorers with a 36 Monday, followed closely by the runner-up Evan Mikkelson, who shot a 41. Mikkelson, also a senior, ended his career with two runner-up finishes and a third-place mark his sophomore season of 2019.
"Evan has balanced track with golf and made it work, and has played his best golf at the end of the season," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said. (He and Steven) gave us big leads in each jamboree."
Kyren Bluhm and Owen Hayes each carded 47s to round out Whitehall scoring.
The Wildcats shot 191 as a team to end the season in second place in the league. Drew Collins led the way with a 44, followed by Kevin Jager with a 48, Conner Raeth with a 49 and Kaden Miller with a 50. Collins (third), Jager (fifth) and Miller (seventh) all finished in the top seven and earned all-WMC honors for the season.
"A great year," Wildcats' coach Tom Engelsman said. "(We saw) many improvements throughout the year."