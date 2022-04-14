Whitehall picked up where it left off Wednesday, earning the top spot in the opening West Michigan Conference jamboree of the season, played at Hart's The Colonial Golf Course.
The Vikings shot a team total of 176, 10 shots better than second-place North Muskegon. Montague placed third, seven strokes behind the Norsemen.
The Vikings had two of the top individual scorers of the day, including medalist Landon Griffin, who shot a 40. Kyren Bluhm tied for second place with a 43, and Ashton Trnka was right behind him in fourth place, shooting a 44. Trnka tied with Montague's top scorer, Conner Raeth, for fourth.
Nick Fuller and Liam Szegda tied for Whitehall's fourth scoring honor by each shooting a 49.
For Montague, Raeth was followed by Danny Flanagan, who tied for eighth place individually by shooting a 46. Kaden Miller posted a 51 and Kevin Jager had a 52 to round out Wildcat scoring.