Whitehall edged Pentwater by seven strokes for the win last Friday in the Montague Invitational, 338-345. The Vikings' B team also performed very well, finishing third with a 351. Montague placed fourth, one stroke behind.
Brady Tate was event medalist, shooting an impressive five-over par 76 to finish five strokes ahead of everybody else. He birdied the par-4 eighth hole.
Landon Griffin finished fourth individually for the Vikings, shooting an 82. Griffin also recorded a birdie, on the par-4 16th hole.
Owen Raeth topped Montague finishers by coming in a tie for second place, shooting an 81.
The Vikings' B team produced four top-10 finishers. Corbin Vanderstelt posted an 85 to finish tied for sixth, and Braylen Bennett, Trace Jarvis and Kaiden Berghuis all tied for ninth place with 87s.
Also for Whitehall, Braedon Bond shot an 88 and Liam Szegda had a 92. For the Wildcats, Trevin Silvers posted an 89, and Brayden Bultema and Ben Weesies both shot a 91.