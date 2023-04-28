Whitehall earned the top spot Wednesday at the Oakridge Invitational at Chase Hammond Golf Course, the Vikings' first 18-hole match of the season.
The Vikings edged Fremont by three strokes, 360-363, to win the event's title.
Whitehall had six of the top 11 individual scorers in the meet, led by Brady Tate, who tied for third place with an 88. Landon Griffin placed fifth and shot an 89, highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 fifth hole.
Also for the Vikings, Mason Mulnix shot a 90 to take sixth and Corbin Vanderstelt had a 93 to round out individual scoring. Trenton TenBrock and Braedon Bond tied for the #10 spot in the standings, each shooting a 94.