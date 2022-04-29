After Whitehall and Montague each won one of the first two West Michigan Conference jamborees, the Vikings returned to the top spot Thursday at the Oakridge jamboree at Stonegate Golf Club.
Whitehall ran away with the #1 position Thursday, shooting a team total of 164. Montague placed second with a 183, edging North Muskegon by two strokes.
The Vikings had the three top scorers in the conference. Kyren Bluhm and Brady Tate shared the individual top spot, each shooting a 40, and Landon Griffin was right behind with a 41. Just to cap things off, Nick Fuller tied for fourth place, shooting a 43.
Montague impressively had all six of its players break 50 at the jamboree. Kevin Jager and Conner Raeth each had 45s to lead the Wildcats, with Robert Knapp shooting a 46 and Danny Flanagan a 47 to round out team scoring.