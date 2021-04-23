SHELBY — Whitehall won the opening West Michigan Conference jamboree of the season Thursday at Shelby, with a team score of 186. The Vikings finished 10 strokes ahead of second-place North Muskegon. Montague was third, eight shots behind the Norsemen.
The jamboree was actually hosted by Oakridge, but played at Oceana Golf Club.
Whitehall's Steven Cullen led all scorers with a 39, scoring pars on seven of the nine holes. Montague's Drew Collins finished second with a 43.
Also for Whitehall, Evan Mikkelson shot a 47, Nick Fuller had a 49 and Owen Hayes had a 51. Montague scorers included Kevin Jager with a 49 and Ben Weesies and Luke Booth each with a 56.