WHITEHALL — Whitehall's Rylee Woodring has always known she wanted to play a sport in college. It was just a matter which of her two sports — tennis or golf — she'd be able to play.
Thursday, Woodring made official that it was the latter she'd be able to play at the next level, signing to Aquinas College to play on the course.
"I've always wanted to play a sport (in college), and golf is one of those things where it pushes you both physically and mentally," Woodring said. "I knew I wanted to play a sport in college and so I chose golf."
