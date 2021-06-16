BATTLE CREEK — Whitehall senior golfer Steven Cullen went out playing his best over the weekend at the Division 2 state golf finals, earning all-state honors by tying for third place. That doubled as the highest individual finish by a Viking in coach Greg Boughton's long career leading the program. The third-place finish surpassed that of Erik Sanford, who topped out at fourth during an impressive four-year run of all-state finishes from 1991-94.
Cullen scored his career-best round of 69 on the second day of the finals, vaulting several spots up the leaderboard to third, tied with Spring Lake's Evan McDermott. Cullen shot 143 over the two days, with a 74 in round one. Brockton English of Notre Dame Prep earned the individual state title with impressive back-to-back 67s.
Cullen finished impressively with a back-nine score of three-under par 33, and he birdied his last hole. What stood out to coach Boughton was Cullen's aggressive play, particularly on the 17th hole last Saturday.
"He took some risks, but he really struck the ball well," Boughton said. "(On the 17th), the pin was right behind a sand trap, and the other players hit it onto the green, but it was a really long putt. Steve went over the trap and put it two feet away and tapped it in for his birdie. It impressed the people in his group, his sound and aggressive play."
Despite the aggressive play, though, Cullen, who has strong golf lineage (his dad Chris is a longtime club pro, currently at Hemlock Golf Course in Ludington, and his mom Deanna coached Whitehall's girls team for several years), was remarkably consistent throughout the two-day finals. Boughton said Cullen never shot worse than a bogey on any of the 36 holes, and he was on such a roll Saturday that he probably could've kept on going.
"He could've kept playing until dark and kept making pars and birdies," Boughton said.
Cullen said the aggressive moves came in part due to a three-putt on a previous hole, a par-5. At that point, he knew he may have to abandon caution in order to secure all-state honors. It was a tight battle for position after the top two finishers, with only five strokes separating the next 14 golfers.
The Viking star said he could've done even better, but missed several putts from five feet and in. However, he enjoyed the experience, especially because his teammates were there along with him, despite the Vikings not qualifying for state as a group.
"I obviously would've liked to have won, but it was still pretty fun," Cullen said.
The finals ended a decorated career for Cullen, who won all three possible West Michigan Conference individual titles and was especially impressive as a senior, winning every WMC jamboree and averaging only two strokes over par in the league. He earned a medal at every invitational he played in but one during his career, and Boughton said even the exception - the Mona Shores Invitational in 2019 - showed what kind of player Cullen is.
"He hit a long ball in the rough and (due to a mix-up) another player hit his ball and Steve hit the other boy's ball," Boughton recounted. "Steve realized his mistake and called a two-shot penalty on himself and ended up not being in the top 10. that shows the integrity of this young man."
It was likely that sort of integrity that made Boughton comfortable occasionally turning over part of the team to his senior. At times in practice, the Vikings would split into groups, and Cullen would lead one of them while Boughton led the other. Cullen said the experience was rewarding, especially when he would find out that his teammates' chipping, for instance, had improved due to his tutelage.
"I always like hearing that, that I helped them learn," Cullen said.
"He was just the absolute best for communication with the other players on the team," Boughton said. "His teammates respected his skill and they really just appreciated all he did. He could've just been in his own world and worried about himself, but he worked with everyone."
Cullen isn't done playing golf competitively, though - he says he will play next season at Muskegon Community College.
"I'm just excited to keep playing with the team," Cullen said. "I like the team aspect."
That's probably not news to Boughton, who thoroughly enjoyed his three seasons coaching Cullen.
"What I'm going to miss is just the best team captain I could have asked for," Boughton said.