MUSKEGON — Whitehall senior Steven Cullen earned his chance to conclude his career at the state meet Wednesday at the Division 2 regional meet at Lincoln Golf Course, earning a wild-card qualifying spot.
Cullen tied for fourth place individually at the meet, shooting a one-over par 73, and scored one of the three qualifying spots for players whose teams did not reach state.
Reeths-Puffer placed fifth out of the 19 teams competing, missing state qualification by seven strokes and shooting a team total of 327. Whitehall placed 11th with a 349.
Cullen's success throughout his career - he won all three possible West Michigan Conference titles, both individually and as a team - has been in his consistency. He avoids trouble and doesn't let a bad shot become another one. That was evident again Wednesday, as he never double-bogeyed a hole, scoring 11 pars, four bogeys and three birdies.
"He stayed out of trouble throughout his round and had many tap-in pars that were close to making birdie," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said. "Throughout his high school career he has earned a medal for a top finish in every tournament but one, but this season he prepared for this tournament which would get him to the state finals.
"Steve has been an excellent captain throughout the entire season. His dedication to quality practice sessions rubbed off on our other players."
Cullen's fellow senior, Evan Mikkelson, also had a solid round to finish his career, shooting an 82. The other three Vikings to play Wednesday had never experienced a regional meet before, and Boughton said that while all three were effective at times, the pressure affected their play. Kyren Bluhm battled through some struggles to shoot a 91. Owen Hayes had a 103 and Nick Fuller shot a 104. Bluhm and Fuller will return for next season as the team's senior leaders.
The Rockets were led by Tyler Tallefson and Cody Petroski, who each shot 77s, missing state qualification by four strokes each. Chase Baustert was right behind them with a 78. Sam Benner shot a 95 and Tanner Bonjernoor carded a 98.