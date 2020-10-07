LUDINGTON — In a hotly contested regional, the Whitehall Vikings were the ones to come out on top Monday, edging Big Rapids and Forest Hills Eastern by six shots each to claim the Division 3 regional title.
Whitehall shot a 379 and got contributions from all over its lineup to win the title. Karli VanDuinen, of course, led the Vikings with an 83, which ranked third among all players participating, but she wasn't the only player to play well.
Kenedy Woodring began the day with a couple of tough holes, missing early putts. However, Woodring bounced back and scored an 87, which ranked fourth individually. Katie Ferris saw results from her work revamping her swing over the past couple of weeks, posting a 99. Freshman Ava Garcia finished her round with a flourish, sinking a downhill putt to earn a score of 110. Chloe Essebaggers shot a 117 for the Vikes.
VanDuinen easily could have scored even better, but saw a couple of birdie putts sit on the lip of the cup without going in. However, she was very consistent throughout the round.
"It was a true team effort," Whitehall coach Greg Boughton said.