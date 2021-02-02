The long-awaited West Michigan Conference expansion is now one step closer to being official, as the league invited six schools to join Friday, Jan. 15.
The invitations, first reported by Scott DeCamp of the Muskegon Chronicle, went out to each of the six public schools that applied to the conference: Hesperia, Holton and Fremont from the Central State Activities Association, and Ludington, Manistee and Orchard View from the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.
Muskegon Catholic and Western Michigan Christian had also applied out of the Lakes 8, but did not receive invitations.
Issues for those two schools, said Whitehall athletic director Greg Russell, included school size (Muskegon Catholic, a Class D school, would easily have been the smallest WMC school if admitted) and sports offerings. Western Michigan Christian does not play football (it is currently in a co-op arrangement in the sport with Catholic), and their middle school sports offerings didn’t line up with the WMC’s needs. The two schools would have been the only private schools in the league if admitted, but Russell said that was not a factor in the WMC’s decision.
Russell added that he believes all six invited schools will accept the invitation to the WMC. The process now moves to the WMC superintendents, and final approval could be given as soon as next month, Russell said. The alignment would take effect for the 2022-23 school year.
“We’re really excited,” Russell said. “I think it’s going to be fun. It’s a new chapter to the WMC. It’s been around a lot of years and been really stable...It’ll be interesting and it’ll be fun. It’ll be exciting and maybe create some new rivalries.”
If completed, the move would create a 14-school conference that would be divided into two seven-team divisions by enrollment. As it happens, the divisions will be neatly arranged by class. The seven Class B schools will be in one division, with Whitehall and Montague joining with WMC holdover Oakridge and new schools Manistee, Orchard View, Ludington and Fremont. The Class C schools, which include current WMC teams Hart, Shelby, Ravenna, North Muskegon and Mason County Central, along with prospective additions Hesperia and Holton, would comprise the other division.
The middle-school divisions, meanwhile, will be arranged geographically to minimize travel for those schools.
Another feature of the proposed realignment is the potential addition of more academic competitions between the schools.
“With the added addition of some academic pieces, that will give more kids an opportunity to get involved in after-school activities,” Montague athletic director Jay Mulder said.
Under the proposal, divisional alignment could be re-examined every two years if any of the schools’ enrollment figures necessitated it.
For Whitehall and Montague, whose sports offerings exceed those of the Class C schools in the league, the new alignment will offer easier scheduling in some sports, and more balanced competition in others. The current Coastal Conference alignment in tennis, which Whitehall, North Muskegon and a few of the new additions play, will likely be replaced by a full WMC schedule. In girls golf, a sport only three current WMC schools (Whitehall, Montague and North Muskegon) play, the league will be able to have a more complete schedule.
“Definitely for Whitehall, a B division is definitely better for all of our sports,” Russell said. “Some of our less high-profile sports, tennis and track, golf, and things like that, it’ll be a really good situation to compete against those (new) programs. The students’ demographics that were accepted will fit in really well.”
Of course, the most notable changes will come in sports like football, basketball and baseball, where the larger schools have mostly dominated the league in recent years. And in football, basketball and soccer, where the Michigan Power Rating determines postseason seeding, the new alignment will offer the Class B schools the chance to accrue more points than they were in the currently Class C-heavy WMC.
Cross-division competition will still occur, Russell said, although it won’t be mandated. That will allow traditional rivalries between B and C schools to continue if desired. It also permits teams in the Class C division that field exceptional teams, such as recent North Muskegon boys basketball and Hart girls basketball teams, to get their shots at the big schools.
Those opportunities will be more available with the two seven-team divisions as well. That will open up an additional non-conference slot on each school’s football schedule, two such slots on the basketball schedules, and so on through other sports.
“You could play Hart or Shelby and keep some of those longstanding games, and (also) give us some more flexibility to find a good team in the Grand Rapids area that we could easily travel to,” Mulder said. “That’ll be another positive thing for us. We’re not just going to go cold turkey with Shelby and Hart and some of those other games. I’ll bet we’ll still play those schools.”
The new alignment should cement the WMC’s position as the most stable league in West Michigan. As Russell said, many conferences — the Seaway, the Western Waterways, and presumably now the Lakes 8 — have come and gone, but the WMC has endured, and by ensuring competitive equity across divisions, the league should be prepared for the long haul.
“It’ll create some good excitement for some of the smaller schools that have struggled in, say, football,” Russell said. “It might get some more kids out at those schools. We’ll see what the future holds, but I’m excited.”