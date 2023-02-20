Whitehall and Montague both earned bids to the regionals Saturday at the Division 3 district tournament in Kelloggsville. The Vikings finished in third place with 677.84 points and Montague took fourth with 663.26.
The Wildcats put forth a terrific round one performance and actually sat in third place when it was over, with 208.9 points to Whitehall's 208.8. The Vikings then surged past Montague and all the way to second place with a successful second round score of 192.44. Both teams performed well in the final round and secured their regional positions.