Whitehall and Montague both earned spots in the regionals Saturday at the Division 3 cheer districts at Grand Rapids West Catholic. Whitehall finished in third place, while Montague edged Shelby for fourth.
The Vikings scored 685.52 points and finished only 7.8 points behind district champ Comstock Park, and Montague managed 603.72 points to eke out the final regional qualifying spot by 2.52 points over Shelby.
Whitehall's key round was its third, as it scored 291.5 points, the highest total of anyone at the meet. Montague opened strong, with a 200-point opening round, and built up a big enough lead that it was able to overcome third-round struggles.