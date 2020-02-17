GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall and Montague each competed at Saturday's DeltaPlex Invitational, featuring a huge field of some of the top teams throughout the state.
Among the 14 Division 3 teams to compete, Whitehall finished in 13th place, with the Wildcats coming in 14th.
The Vikings scored a total of 654.94 points, highlighted by a solid effort of 267.8 points in the final round. Montague came up with a score of 580.54 points. The Wildcats' best score relative to the competition was its 192-point effort in the opening round.