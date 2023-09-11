Whitehall and Montague's teams each put up solid showings Saturday at the Fremont Hill and Bale Invitational, finishing in the middle of the pack.
The Vikings, racing in the big-school Red division, took third out of five scoring teams in the boys' race and fourth of the seven scoring teams in the girls' race. Montague competed in the small-school White division, coming in fourth in the boys' race and third in the girls' race.
Cami Kraai topped Whitehall finishers, placing third in the girls' race. Her time was 20:23.9. Adalyn Britton also placed in the top 10, finishing sixth in a time of 21:20.4. Corina Mitteer was 15th for Whitehall (23:22.4), followed by Lily Britton in 26th (24:30.3) and Isabella Izaguirre (38th, 25:43.4).
Stewart Waters led the Whitehall boys, finishing fourth. His time was 17:09.3. Hunter Parsons finished 11th (18:16.6), and Andrew Boeringa was 12th (18:22.3). Tyler Van Antwerp placed 23rd (19:12.0), and Andrew Owens closed the scoring with a 27th-place finish (19:38.9).
Clay Johnson took third in the White division boys' race for Montague, earning a time of 18:33.2, and Noah Raeth finished sixth (18:57.3). Alix Draves was 22nd (20:26.9), Matthew Leatherman was 23rd (20:39.8), and Owen Raeth was 26th (21:09.7).
In the girls' race, Cammie Erickson placed eighth (23:31.2) and Emma Pendell was 10th (23:47.8). Grace Torsch came in 11th (23:50.8). Erica Hansen (20th, 25:26.9) and Greta Auch (21st, 25:27.9) closed out the Montague scoring by finishing within a second of one another.