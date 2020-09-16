SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall and Montague's cross-country teams each finished second and third, respectively, in the opening West Michigan Conference jamboree at Mason County Central Tuesday.
The area's top local finish was from Whitehall's Riley Buys, who took fourth in the boys' race. His time was 17:43.7. Teammate Addison Bluhm also finished in the top 10, coming in seventh place (18:24.5). Cale Coppess of Montague placed eighth (18:28.7), and Kaden Hainer was 10th (18:34.7).
Also in the boys' race, the Vikings' Jacob Bush placed 14th (19:01.8), Carter McIlroy was 16th (19:07.8), and Tyler Dickinson was 22nd (19:44.7). For Montague's boys, Owen Fairchild placed 13th (18:53.4), Conner Raeth was 19th (19:32.4), and Clay Johnson took 33rd (21:07.4).
In the girls' race, Whitehall had two top-10 finishers: Ariana Treat, who took sixth place (21:02.95), and Hayli Fagan, who was 10th (22:15.2). Montague's Isabelle Auch also finished in the top 10, placing seventh (21:28.8).
Whitehall's final three scorers finished bunched together. Allison Tate took 21st place (23:33.1), Neva Hundt was 22nd (23:43.7), and Bailey Pierson was 24th (23:55.6).
Montague saw Ashlyn Henderson place 16th (22:59.1), Erica Peets take 20th (23:29.7), Sheldin Beishuizen finish 23rd (23:53.2), and Lily Seaver place 32nd (25:22.3).