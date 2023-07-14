WHITEHALL/MONTAGUE — Officially, fall sports practices don't begin in Michigan for three more weeks, but for local football teams, there is no offseason.
Following the MHSAA-mandated dead week which prohibits any organized activity the week of the Fourth of July, teams were back on the field in the heat of their summer schedules. Whitehall hosted Shelby for a 7-on-7 event Monday to kick off a busy week that also included a team camp in Traverse City. Montague's week was supposed to include a 7-on-7 with Reeths-Puffer Wednesday, but due to forecast thunderstorms, the Rockets postponed their participation and plan to return Monday, July 17. However, the Wildcats took the field anyway to work on their own games.
Both Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon and Montague coach Justin Dennett said they don't consider any one day as the real start of football season - it's a year-round season.
"I feel like there's just stages and cycles of the calendar," Sigmon said. "We have June, where we do a lot of sharing of athletes (with other sports), but we still have our camps and we still had some things going on. We went to a college 7-on-7. We did a couple of lineman camps specifically, because we weren't sharing as many of those guys. We were still running workouts and then it was dead week and that was obviously a great time for us for family.
"When summer kicks off, that's really where I've shifted my gears (in recent years) as far as (thinking), we're not on break. It's football season."
Whitehall and Shelby had the benefit of perfect weather conditions Monday to work on all sorts of aspects of their games. Position groups began the day working separately, but as the two-hour event wore on, they came together and combined their work in various drills, taking turns working on the passing and running games.
The Vikings and Tigers sit on opposite sides of the ledger at the moment; Whitehall won a program-record 11 games last season, almost double Shelby's grand total of six since its back-to-back semifinal runs in 2012 and '13. However, Sigmon knows exactly how it feels to be where Shelby is now. When he took over the Viking program, the team had had a lot of coaching staff turnover in recent years, and his first season resulted in a 1-8 record.
Sigmon alluded to that team when he addressed the Shelby players at the end of the evening, telling them what he saw from them showed they were capable of delivering better results than that first Whitehall team did. Shelby coach Phil Fortier, in turn, complimented Whitehall as being the standard his program is currently aspiring to.
Sigmon said he loved the energy at Monday's 7-on-7 and added that he felt it was the closest Whitehall has come since the practices leading up to the Vikings' regional showdown with eventual state champ Grand Rapids South Christian last fall to replicating that atmosphere.
"When you're sitting there and it's all by yourself, it's just us, just our football team, we want that moment back," Sigmon said. "We want that. It's not about the playoffs. It's not about a great season. It's really about the camaraderie and the togetherness and it's just us. That's what I miss the most about that moment and tonight, we were closer to that than we have been in a long time."
The Vikes' summer isn't letting up over the final two weeks prior to another quiet week, which immediately precedes fall practices officially opening Aug. 7. Whitehall will participate in another 7-on-7 at home Monday and then has a joint workout set with Reeths-Puffer Wednesday. From July 23-26, the Vikes will participate in the annual Montrose veer camp to sharpen up its offensive attack.
Sigmon is focused on the now, but he's also counting the days until fall practices begin, because his team has once again worked hard through the off-season and will again enter the year with sky-high expectations.
"There's not a better compliment than when another head coach can come up here and say, 'We've seen the growth,'" Sigmon said. "Sometimes our younger kids, they don't see that. They just (think), 'Well, this is what I remember.' I'm really hoping that we can really appreciate it and enjoy it."
For Montague, things are less settled. Unlike the Vikings, who boast all-state candidate Kyle Stratton as a third-year starting quarterback, the Wildcats don't have a settled picture under center. Kellan Francis, Mason Darke and Eli Petersen, who all got some time at the position last year on the JV, are now competing for the varsity spot after Chase Gowell's graduation.
"Most of the summer, we've just been rotating almost every play, just trying to see what we've got," Dennett said.
While that picture gets sorted out, though, Dennett has been quite pleased with the focus of the team through the summer. While Montague did make the playoffs due to its strength of schedule, a 3-7 season mark wasn't what anyone wanted from 2022, and the team has focused more on little details that the coach said may have been overlooked last season.
"Every little mundane task you can think of, we're trying to focus on those and hoping that'll lead to more results in the bigger picture," Dennett said. "You can definitely see it in a lot of them that they weren't happy with how it went, and obviously none of those coaches are either. The effort and the focus has been much better this summer."
Montague, too, has busy weeks ahead, with the rescheduled 7-on-7 with Reeths-Puffer, team camps, and strength and speed drills lined up for the last two weeks of organized practices. However, when R-P didn't come to Montague and the forecast thunderstorms didn't come, the Wildcats took the field anyway despite constant rain.
Dennett, who wore a t-shirt and no rain gear Wednesday but joked he wasn't sending any kind of message about toughness - "I just wasn't prepared," he laughed - did enjoy the chance to see his guys battle through less than ideal conditions.
"Some guys, if it's raining and not the best weather, they may not bring their their best effort," Dennett said. "You can tell who wants to be here, who just loves the game. Those are the things we're looking for right now. That's kind of why we didn't cancel, to see who wants it."
Focus on those day-to-day tasks, those "mundane" things, as Dennett put it, is what will give Whitehall and Montague the Friday night results they hope to see.
"We need to be able to be locked in and focused on the day, and not worried about what's going to happen in week one or week four or whatever the case may be," Sigmon said.