Whitehall and Montague got an early look at this year's regional course Tuesday, competing at St. Ives Golf Course in a 10-team invitational.
The Vikings finished fourth with a team score of 437, three strokes ahead of Montague, which placed fifth.
Ava Garcia was the area's top scorer Tuesday, finishing eighth overall with a 97. Allie Van Antwerp shot a 104 for the Vikings, and Morgan Garcia had a 108. Jersey Pierson closed the team score with a 128.
For Montague, Abby Woller led the team with a 107, as the Wildcats again had many of their players closely bunched together on the leaderboard. Freshman Addi Smith shot a 109, Braylyn Bultema had a 111, and Kennedy Johnson posted a 113.
"The temps were high and the course was set up extremely tough, but the girls found a way to post a solid finish," the Wildcats' Facebook account posted.