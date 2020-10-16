Whitehall and Montague entered this weekend's state golf finals both in pursuit of hardware, and both brimming with confidence that now is the time to get it.
For Montague, the goal is simple: A Division 4 state championship. The Wildcats entered the postseason ranked #2, an incredible rise for a program that entered the 2018 season having never won a dual meet in its history. With enviable depth — Mackenzie Goudreau, who doesn't always even score for the team, led the 'Cats in scoring at an invitational Monday — Montague is in a good position. Their regional score of 351 was far and away the best score of any team headed to the finals.
The program competed at last year's state finals, and the team has played at the Forest Akers course that will host this weekend's finals twice since August, so coach Phil Kerr believes his team is prepared.
"Having competed in the state finals last year, the girls know what to expect in terms of what it's going to look and feel like, and that's certainly a huge advantage to have," Kerr said. "I think that helps them focus their attention on the job at hand and cuts down on distractions...We've prepared for Saturday the same way we prepared for all of the other big events we played in this season. We can't affect how another team is going to shoot so we're just focused on what we can control."
Montague has had a target on its back all year, after placing fourth in last year's finals and returning the bulk of its roster. From the start, everyone in the area knew the 'Cats were the team to beat, and they've played up to it, dominating in duals and winning their first-ever GMAA championship.
"We've played under the pressure of being the favorite in big-time events and found a way to win, so we'll certainly pull from those experiences at the state finals," Kerr said.
While it would be easy to get sucked into the pressure of now being among the title favorites, Kerr said the team has focused more on just enjoying its time together. Most of the current Wildcats have played together for several years, and they've enjoyed a close bond. Katie Unger and Megan Brown, the two seniors on the team, are gearing up for their final high school competition.
"This is a special group of girls," Kerr said. "We love to be together and the girls love each other like family. No matter the outcome, we're all going to be sad to see Megan and Katie graduate and no longer be part of this family. We'll never get these moments back so we're just trying to soak them up before they're gone."
Whitehall, meanwhile, likely won't be in the mix for a state title, although the Vikings have realistic hopes of a top-10 finish after placing 11th in Division 3 a year ago. The two top players, Karli VanDuinen and Kenedy Woodring, are, however, in the mix. Both players' regional scores place them among the elite heading into the finals.
Woodring is a Vikings' veteran, having played alongside her sister Rylee in past seasons. Rylee is now a collegiate golfer at Aquinas, but coach Greg Boughton said he believes Kenedy's average is actually slightly better than her sister's as a senior.
VanDuinen, who won the individual GMAA crown this year, has had a fine season as well in her first year at Whitehall after transferring from Reeths-Puffer. Boughton said the junior is peaking at the perfect time and said the sky's the limit for her if her putter gets hot.
"She's playing the best golf of the season and hitting the ball well and hitting the ball long," Boughton said of VanDuinen. "The concern we have with her is, it's going to be a slow round. You wait between every shot. It's helping her to stay focused and not get anxious. We've been trying to play ready golf and keep moving, but it's going to be a shotgun start and (playing for) six hours. I think she's ready."
The Vikes wouldn't be here, though, without big improvements from their #3 and #4 players, Katie Ferris and Ava Garcia. Ferris, a senior, just recently retooled her swing to be more fundamentally strong, and the results have been impressive.
"Her swing is as sound as it's ever been," Boughton said. "She's really in a good spot and playing with a lot more confidence. Watching her (Friday) morning, I think she has the ability to have one of her best rounds."
Garcia's improvement has been even more remarkable. As a freshman who just started playing this past spring, Garcia's scores have tumbled down throughout the season. So talented is Garcia, Boughton said, that he believes with a full off-season of work, she can be right on VanDuinen's heels and be one of the area's best next fall.
"She's a very determined young lady and a very hard worker," Boughton said. "Winning a medal (at the GMAA) was phenomenal. She played tough up at Ludington (in the regionals). She drained a putt on the last hole to help us win the title."
Before that, though, there's a state tournament to play. Both the Vikes and Wildcats are ready.
"We feel like all of the work we've put in has us in a position to play our best golf on Saturday," Kerr said.