Whitehall and Montague's JV teams competed against varsity squads Thursday at the Benona Invitational.
The Viking JVs measured up very well, taking second place behind the Pentwater varsity with a team score of 325. Montague's JV squad placed 11th in the event with a score of 423.
Trenton TenBrock led the Viking JVs and finished third overall with a 75, including a birdie on the par-3 12th hole. William Burger posted an 82 for Whitehall, followed by Trace Jarvis with an 83 and Abram Stoudt and Braylen Bennett, who each had 85s.
For the Montague JVs, Maxwell Welch led with a 97, followed by Eli Bunton with a 104 and Carter Mahoney and Talan Degen, who each shot a 111.