Whitehall and Montague tandem-hosted a day of baseball Saturday, and the Vikings enjoyed the most success, earning a thrilling 4-3 win over Vicksburg and defeating Kalkaska 8-4. The Wildcats split their two games, routing Kalkaska 12-2 but falling to Vicksburg 6-3.
Whitehall's Jaden Brinkert delivered the winning run against Vicksburg, lofting a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in Ryne Christensen from third. Blake Morningstar and Kyle Stratton had run-scoring singles in the fifth inning to tie the game at three. Stratton had two hits in the win and drove in two runs. Taryn Hardy picked up the win, throwing five innings of relief and allowing no earned runs with one strikeout.
The Vikings (6-3) broke a 4-4 tie by scoring four times in the sixth inning against Kalkaska. Christensen had the winning hit, a two-run double to center field. Stratton later drove in a run with a single, stole second, reached third and stole home. Christensen got the win, pitching 2 2/3 hitless innings in relief and striking out six.
Montague opened the day with a late burst, scoring nine runs in its last two trips to the plate to mercy-rule Kalkaska. The 'Cats had only six hits in the game but walked nine times and took advantage of five Blazers errors. Ryver Jarka drove in three runs on two hits, and Michael Moore had two hits and two RBIs. Izac Jarka struck out five in four innings to pick up the win, allowing one earned run.
Vicskburg got the best of the Wildcats (7-6) in Montague's second game, rallying with five runs in the seventh inning to steal the win. Montague made seven errors in the defeat and got only three hits. Kade Johnson drove in two runs and pitched well, striking out seven in four one-hit innings.