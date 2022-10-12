Whitehall was down its top runner in both races Tuesday at the Orchard View jamboree, the last West Michigan Conference Lakes meet of the season. Still, the Vikings finished well, taking second place in the girls' race and third in the boys', just one point behind runner-up Ludington.
Montague placed fifth in both races, coming within a point of fourth-place Manistee in the boys' race.
Andre Richmond, who recently broke the school record at the 5K distance, and Cami Kraai, who has missed the last few races, were both absent for Whitehall.
Carter McIlroy won the boys' race for the Vikings, finishing in 16:27.9, nearly 20 seconds ahead of the nearest competitor. Ariana Treat was the Vikings' top girls finisher, placing fourth with a time of 20:13.7.
Adalyn Britton joined Treat in the top 10, finishing 10th. Her time was 21:14.2. Corina Mitteer placed 12th (21:38.4). Closing out the scoring were Allison Tate in 15th (22:01.3) and Madison Parmley in 19th (22:51.0).
For the Viking boys, Andrew Boeringa finished 11th (17:35.7), immediately followed by Stewart Waters in 12th (17:39.7). Hunter Parsons placed 17th (18:23.2), Avery Jura was 23rd (19:08.7) and Micah Witham took 24th (19:23.4).
Owen Fairchild led Montague runners with a sixth-place finish in the boys' race and a time of 17:14.0. Clay Johnson took 19th (18:40.6), Alix Draves was 20th (18:44.4), Jimmy Thommen was 49th (23:08.5) and Hunter Beck finished 57th (24:52.96).
For the Montague girls, Cammie Erickson placed 14th (21:58.1), followed by Grace Torsch (24th, 23:57.2), Claire Genter (31st, 24:52.5), Emma Pendell (32nd, 25:03.1) and Delaney Schultz (33rd, 25:12.3).