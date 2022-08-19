Whitehall is well-stocked with experience this year, with key returnees on both the boys and girls teams. The Vikings hope that leads to competitive showings at the big meets, especially the regionals.
Whitehall brings back its top two runners - Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy - to the boys team that won last year's GMAA championship. Both were state qualifiers and will anchor the Vikings' efforts to repeat. Drew Boeringa and Stewart Waters are newer faces that will bolster Whitehall's boys.
On the girls' side, last year's top runner Hayli Fagan and veteran runner Ryann Jibson are gone to graduation, but Ariana Treat, Adalyn Britton and Allison Tate are back to lead the Vikes after they too had a strong season. Cami Kraai and Corina Mitteer also have varsity experience and will be factors.
The Vikings have some strong meets on their schedule, most notably the massive ones at Michigan State and Portage, neither of which they attended last season.
"(We are) looking for growth in our runners, and instilling positive habits into their daily lives," Whitehall coach Courtney Snyder said. "We are hoping to have a strong presence in our conference, and be ones to reckon with at regionals."
Montague preview
Montague graduated its top runner from both the boys' and girls' team last year, but the Wildcats do have some solid returning experience for new coach Joe Brunson, who's taking the baton from Terry Fick after Fick's more than two decades with the program.
On the boys' side, state qualifier Cale Coppess is gone, as are Kevin Roll and Conner Raeth. Montague brings back senior Owen Fairchild and junior Clay Johnson, who have strong respective personal best times of 17:17 and 18:10 that they want to improve. Sophomore Alix Draves had a great summer, Brunson said, and should be a big contributor. Other names to watch include senior Braeden Johnston, junior Jimmy Thommen, sophomores Isaac Falk and Hunter Beck and freshman Nathan Davis.
For the Wildcat girls, top runner Isabelle Auch and Lily Seaver both graduated, leaving junior Cammie Erickson as the top returning runner. Brunson said Erickson has had a great offseason and is hoping for "a breakthrough season". Other returners are Elizabeth Woller, Delaney Schultz and Claire Genter. Brunson expects contributions from junior Emma Pendell, sophomore Grace Torsch and freshman Ashlyn Beck.
The Wildcats open the season with the Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central Aug. 27, with the Allendale Invite later in the season a standout as they get to preview the regional course. A schedule highlight is the end-of-season Mega Jamboree, the first of its kind in the realigned WMC. All 14 league schools will come together for the jamboree after competing in divisions through the regular season.
"(The key to the season is) how we pull together as teams and support and motivate each other in becoming the best runners that we can be this season," Brunson said, adding that he hopes to see 90 percent of the roster achieve personal bests.