FREMONT — Whitehall and Montague's cross-country teams each raced at Saturday's Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational, posting solid showings against a strong field. The Viking boys and Wildcat girls each finished third; Montague's girls finished only 11 points behind race winner Kent City and two points behind runner-up Fremont. The Whitehall girls took fourth place and the Montague boys finished sixth.
Like many cross-country events this year, the Hill & Bale was split into two races to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on the size of a single race. The two races' results were then combined for scoring purposes.
The top local individual finish came from Isabelle Auch of Montague, who finished sixth in the girls' race with a time of 21:49.1. Ariana Treat of Whitehall finished seventh (22:04.4), and Dreea Atchison came in eighth for Montague (22:10.0). The Vikings' Hayli Fagan rounded out the top 10 in a time of 22:33.2.
Also for Montague, Erica Peets and Ashlyn Henderson finished back-to-back, in 21st and 22nd respectively (23:50.2 and 223:50.8), and Sheldin Beishuizen was Montague's fifth scorer, placing 26th (24:11.2). Whitehall saw scoring performances from Olivia Tjapkes, in 17th (23:13.8), and Allison Tate, in 27th (24:16.3).
In the boys' race, the area had two top-10 finishers, with Kaden Hainer of Montague in ninth place (17:58.6) and the Vikings' Addison Bluhm in 10th (18:25.0).
Riley Buys came in 17th place for Whitehall (18:41.7), and the final three Vikings to score finished consecutively. Carter McIlroy took 26th (19:51.2), followed by Jacob Bush (19:55.5) and Parker Holt (20:01.3).
Owen Fairchild placed 11th for the Wildcats (18:25.4), and Conner Raeth was 28th (20:01.5). Rounding out Montague's scoring were Clay Johnson in 35th (20:18.2) and Logan Fairchild in 48th (21:55.9).