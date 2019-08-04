She’s never stopped running, and that’s why Libby Bigelow is headed to the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon in February.

“Five years ago, I’d have said this is a dream,” Bigelow said. “Three years ago I could say I might be able to do it. Once you’ve done it, you kind of catch a bug. It’s a big accomplishment, and probably that’s my biggest running accomplishment by far.”

Bigelow, better known here by her maiden name, Libby Carpenter, has always been a very good runner. That was evident in her Whitehall High School career — she went to the cross-country state finals four times and earned all-state honors twice, and she was also successful in the middle and long distances on the track. She went on to run track for Central Michigan University.

One thing she was not, though, was a marathoner, at least until six years ago; however, she said that she always knew that someday she would run a marathon.

“In the back of my mind I knew I’d run marathons,” Bigelow said. “It was something my dad (Thomas Carpenter) did. Going into it, you don’t know what you can do and how competitive you want to get.”

Bigelow said she took a while off from competitive running after graduating from CMU in 2009, though she continued to run for recreation. In the meantime, she was working towards her medical degree. She’s now a doctor and has a physical therapy practice in Idaho, where she lives with her husband Ryan, a fellow Chippewa and former Greenville basketball player who worked in college basketball for a time and is now a student advisor at the College of Southern Idaho.

“After collegiate running, a lot of people need a little break,” Bigelow said. “I didn’t run for three or four months, just did other physical activity...(after that,) I still ran hard, but I wasn’t looking to (set a personal best) or run hard workouts two or three times a week.”

By 2013, though, she felt she was ready to take on a marathon. Bigelow knows a few things about how to approach a race, and she says racing marathons is more a mental challenge than it is a physical one. Even though she said she would likely have been more physically ready to attack a marathon out of college, by waiting a few years, she developed the motivation to do so mentally as well.

“Even if physically you think you can do it, if you have a few bad miles, mentally a lot of things start going against you,” Bigelow said.

The idea of trying to reach the Olympic Trials was not part of the plan when Bigelow first began running marathons; after all, her first couple of times, while certainly good by any reasonable measure, were not particularly close to the qualifying standard of 2:45:00. However, when she ran the Seattle Marathon over Thanksgiving weekend 2016 and broke three hours for the first time (finishing second among all women competitors in the process), Ryan first put the idea into his wife’s head.

It helped, she said, that Ryan had begun running marathons with her in 2015. He first joined Libby for the Bayshore Marathon in Traverse City, and he barely broke five hours — it “was terrible”, Libby laughed. But she knew that would make him determined to join her for more marathons so he could improve.

“I figured he was competitive and wouldn’t want that (first one) to be his only one,” Libby said. “Sure enough, he ran another one and cut maybe an hour off his time. He trained really well...As he’s gotten faster, I’ve gotten faster.”

In fact, by the time of the 2016 Seattle Marathon, Ryan was breaking three hours right along with his wife.

Even at that point, though, the idea of reaching the trials seemed a long shot to Bigelow, as hitting the qualifying mark would require slashing nearly 15 more minutes off her time. However, Ryan’s encouragement “planted the seed”, she said, and she continued working to cut her time. Last December at a marathon in Sacramento, she scored a time of just over 2:50:00, and at that point she knew her target was in sight.

“It became a really hard push and reality over the last six or seven months,” Bigelow said. “I thought it would be a good goal three years ago, but last December, it was like, I know I can do this.”

Libby pointed to the Grandma’s Marathon, held June 22 in Duluth, Minn., and this fall’s Chicago Marathon as her two best shots to reach the qualifying standard. When both she and Ryan dealt with nagging injuries in the lead-up to the Duluth race, it looked like Chicago would have to be the spot; training for a marathon takes months when done correctly, and any injury that prevents running can make things difficult on race day.

“I thought it was a really poor time (to be injured),” Bigelow said. “(Instead of running miles, I tried) going to the gym, doing the elliptical for hours and hoping that put money in the bank.”

Libby was able to shake off her injury and was ready to go on race day. Ryan also ran, but his injury and interrupted training scuttled the plan for he and Libby to run the entire marathon side by side, as Ryan eventually dropped off her pace about halfway through. (He still finished strong and came in less than nine minutes behind Libby.)

Libby called the race among the most mentally difficult she’s ever run — but when she came across the line, she’d reached her goal. She clocked in at 2:43:31, 89 seconds ahead of the 2:45:00 qualifying standard for the Olympic Trials.

“I think mentally I was able to stay really strong throughout the race,” Bigelow said. “That’s the biggest challenge.

“We had pretty good weather. They’d been calling for thunderstorms. It wasn’t super hot, but it did get hot toward the end of the race. Overall, the weather was really good...A lot of things lined up nicely that day.”

Libby was able to share the accomplishment with not only Ryan, but also her dad, who came to Duluth to run the marathon as well and earned a time of 4:22:26 to finish in the top half of the male 60-64 age group.

Reaching the trials is a monumental accomplishment, although Libby has had to correct well-wishers who marvel that she has a chance to make the Olympics; realistically, that won’t happen, as 340 women have hit the qualifying mark as of this week, and Bigelow’s time is ranked 241st of them. The elite marathoners are, of course, professional runners not having to hold down a regular job, as Bigelow does.

“Anyone who qualifies who’s not a pro, they’re working a full-time job in addition to putting in hard workouts and mileage,” Bigelow said. “I think it makes it a lot more difficult. There are several (amateurs) who do qualify, but I think it makes it much more challenging.”

Of course, just because the Olympics is the longest of long shots doesn’t mean there’s nothing to shoot for. Bigelow said she would like to significantly improve her personal best time and outperform her rank at the trials, which are set for Atlanta next February 29. She said Ryan plans to run the Atlanta Marathon, which will be held the next day.

Neither Bigelow racer has run the Atlanta course, but she knows it is less flat than the courses she’s familiar with. Because of that, she anticipates a tough race. She’s already begun making plans to train on more hilly ground to prepare for the course, and added that since she lives in Idaho, at a higher than average altitude, that should aid her in preparation as well.

“If I could get into the top 200 or the top 150, that would be great for me,” Bigelow said. “Atlanta’s course is a really challenging course. There are three six-mile loops and one eight-mile loop. The course has turns, which slows people down. The times probably won’t be as fast for ladies as they are going in...If I could beat my Grandma’s (Marathon) time on a really difficult course, that would be a good goal.

“They have a really huge running community (in Atlanta), which I wasn’t aware of until they won the bid (to host the race)..They put on really good races.”

The biggest challenge between now and then is to avoid injury. The Bigelows have already decided to skip the Chicago Marathon this fall, and the rigorous training that would go with it, to avoid any physical malady that could affect Libby’s run at the trials.

“We don’t want to risk getting injured,” Libby said. “Our bodies would get worn down and the chances for injury would increase.”

However the race goes in Atlanta, don’t expect Libby to slow down any time soon. She’s already thinking about potentially trying to get to the trials again in 2024.

After all, she never stops running.