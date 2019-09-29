MUSKEGON — Whitehall had no trouble with Western Michigan Christian Wednesday, pounding the Warriors 8-0 in a Coastal Conference dual.

The Vikings not only won all seven matches (WMC did not have a fourth doubles pair) in straight sets, but only twice did a Warriors’ flight score more than two points in any set.

Whitehall singles winners were Jackson VanBergen, Ashton Trnka, Ryan Findorff and Rob Hentschel. VanBergen had the most dominant win of the four, earning a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Trnka took his match by a 6-0, 6-2 score.

Three Viking doubles pairs earned wins on the court, led by second doubles pair Christian Smolen/River Morrison, who took a 6-1, 6-0 win. Austin Groeneveld/Evan Luce, at first doubles, and Luke DeRose/Christopher Mark each won as well. Fourth doubles pair Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen took a win by default.

Rockets fall

to Jenison

JENISON — Reeths-Puffer dropped an O-K Black Conference dual to Jenison Wednesday by a 7-1 score.

Dylan Dahlstrom, the Rockets’ first singles player, picked up his team’s only win, defeating Luke Tower in a hotly contested 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 match. Jenison won each of its seven matches in straight sets.

Rockets pound

Kenowa Hills

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer earned a 7-1 O-K Black Conference victory over Kenowa Hills Monday.

The Rockets swept all four doubles matches in straight sets. Second doubles pair Eric Yang/Tyler Tallefson and fourth doubles pair Chasten Chalkins/Tuan Ho were the most dominant, each winning by 6-3, 6-0 scores. First doubles’ Ben Westerhof/Pat Eilers and third doubles’ Zade Rogers/Alex Orchard each won in straight sets.

Dylan Dahlstrom fought off a challenge by Ethan Demann to win his first singles match, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, and Jake Vandenbosch took a third singles match in straight sets. Cade Alderink won by default at fourth singles.

Even the Rockets’ lone defeat of the day was a close one, as John Turner fell to Cameron Pohl 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 at second singles.

Vikes win

Hamilton Invite

HAMILTON — Whitehall dominated last Saturday’s Hamilton Invitational, scoring 16 of a possible 24 points to earn the top spot.

First singles player Jackson VanBergen, who is closing in on his 100th career victory, starred at the meet, earning three straight-set wins.

The Vikings’ doubles pairs carried much of the load, winning 10 of 12 possible matches. Whitehall’s top two doubles pairs, Evan Luce/Austin Groeneveld and Christian Smolen/River Morrison, each notched 3-0 records. Five of their six wins came by straight sets.

Third doubles pair Samuel Cole/Luke DeRose and fourth doubles pair Aiden Raymond/Steven Cullen both went 2-1, and three of those four wins came by straight sets.

Ashton Trnka, Ryan Findorff and Rob Hentschel each logged a win for the Vikings as well.

Rockets play

at Holland Quad

HOLLAND — Reeths-Puffer managed one point at last Saturday’s Holland Quad against some solid foes — Northview, Spring Lake and Holland.

The Rockets’ point came from third doubles pair Zade Rogers/Alex Orchard, which won by forfeit as Spring Lake did not field a third doubles team.

Also for R-P, Dylan Dahlstrom took a set off Spring Lake’s Joshua Duer before losing a close first singles battle 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.