Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer each ran at Friday's Under the Lights Invitational at Grand Rapids South Christian, and three area runners finished in the top 15 in their race.
In the Starlight race, which began at 10:20 p.m., the Vikings' Cami Kraai paced area finishers by coming in sixth place with a time of 19:41.2. Her race helped Whitehall's girls team take sixth out of 15 scoring teams, the best area team finish.
The Whitehall boys finished 10th of 15 scoring teams, and the Rocket girls were 11th. R-P's boys did not compete in the race.
Two other local runners took 12th place in their respective races: the Rockets' Jersi Bilek in the girls' race and Whitehall's Stewart Waters in the boys' race. Bilek's time was 20:15.2, and Waters finished in 16:44.1.
Also in the girls' race for Whitehall, Adalyn Britton placed 28th (21:18.5), Lily Britton was 80th (24:16.0), Isabella Izaguirre placed 98th (25:04.4) and Corina Mitteer was 99th (25:04.6). For Reeths-Puffer, Adrienne Fluette finished 43rd (22:31.0), Gabrielle Chevez was 53rd (23:01.7), Darcy Keefe was 54th (23:02.9) and Keeley Cole finished 135th (26:38.9).
In the boys' race, Whitehall teammates to score following Waters were Hunter Parsons (36th, 17:37.2), Andrew Boeringa (66th, 18:37.0), Tyler Van Antwerp (89th, 19:31.7) and
Andrew Owens (105th, 20:06.2).