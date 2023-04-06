Whitehall has been the lead dog in the West Michigan Conference for some time now, and the Vikings hope things will be no different in the new Lakes division.
It will help that the team brings back top player and 2022 WMC medalist Landon Griffin. The Vikings also return fellow all-WMC player Brady Tate, as well as up-and-coming players Liam Szegda, Braedon Bond, Corbin Vanderstelt and Mason Mulnix. Those four will likely be the ones battling for the final two scoring spots behind Griffin and Tate.
"Braedon Bond and Corbin Vanderstelt played a lot of golf last summer and have really good potential to do well this year," Whitehall coach Bill Borgman said. (Our) X factor will be dedication to practicing hard, working diligently on the short game and keeping our composure during rounds."
Despite their strong performance in conference, the Vikings couldn't get out of a competitive Division 2 regional last season, so the team goal will likely be to send a contingent to the state meet this time around.