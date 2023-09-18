Reeths-Puffer and Whitehall each competed at Friday's Michigan State Spartan Invitational, one of the state's biggest cross-country events each fall.
The Rocket boys were the top finisher among the two local squads, placing ninth out of 21 scoring teams in the Green (Division 1) race. R-P's girls were 16th of 20 scoring teams. In the Bronze (Division 2) race, Whitehall's girls finished 14th of 31 scoring teams, and the Viking boys were 16th of 31 scoring teams.
Jaxon Allen and Kye Grant led the Rocket boys in the race with impressive finishes. Allen took 10th place and set a new season best time, finishing in 16:44.5. Grant was 24th and finished in 17:10.5. Also for the Rockets, Tate Bradley placed 43rd (17:49.0), Jamie Neel was 87th (18:49.6) and Jack Yonkman finished 103rd (19:16.0).
In the D-1 girls' race, Jersi Bilek had an impressive showing, placing 17th in a time of 20:28.1. Gabrielle Chevez was 64th and set a new personal best time (22:10.0) and Adrienne Fluette was 75th (22:23.6). Darcy Keefe finished 127th (23:35.6) and Kaitlyn Durow closed the scoring in 173rd (25:43.6).
Cami Kraai earned ninth place in the D-2 race to lead the Viking girls team, finishing in 20:13.1, and Adalyn Britton was 21st in a time of 20:48.9. Corina Mitteer finished 93rd (23:06.2), Lily Britton was 156th (24:38.4) and Samantha Mead scored for the team for the first time this season, taking 167th and setting a personal best time (24:57.9).
In the D-2 boys' race, it was Stewart Waters leading Whitehall, coming in 26th place (16:59.6). Hunter Parsons took 45th (17:50.8) and Andrew Boeringa was 108th (19:11.5). Closing the scoring were Andrew Owens (129th, 19:34.8) and Tyler Van Antwerp (145th, 19:48.5).